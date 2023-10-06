He publisher Headup Publishing and the development team Brainwash Gang have announced the release date of Laika Aged Through Blooda title with a western setting and defined by the developers as “motorvania” as the protagonist coyote drives a motorbike. It will be available from October 19th on PC (Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG). For the occasion, a new trailer was published, which alternates gameplay with animated scenes, and which you can see at the bottom of the news.

This is the description of the game, from the Steam page:

Laika: Aged Through Blood is a western-inspired motorvania set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. It is the story of a tribe oppressed by occupying forces and the personal story of a coyote warrior mother who embarks on a never-ending path of vengeance to take back what her people have lost.

Drive, jump and fight through the massive hand-drawn world on your trusty motorbike. Speed ​​across the wasteland and perform perilous jumps, shoot enemies in slow motion, and reload your gun by performing a backflip! Use skill-based upgrades and engage in challenging battles against large bosses!

Characteristics:

Vehicular combat on a fast and agile motorcycle. A beautiful hand-painted post-apocalyptic world. A profound story about the mother-daughter relationship, revenge and loss. A diverse world, epic boss battles and tons of missions. The first MOTORVANIA!

Below is the trailer announcing the date of Laika Aged Through Blood.