The ECB board against Lagarde: “She’s doing the math wrong”

Madame Lagarde does another one of her own. More than a woman, a natural disaster. The number one of the European Central Bank – the one who managed to say that the flare-up of post-Covid inflation was a fleeting phenomenon – is attracting the antipathy of the executive half of the ECB. According to what emerges from the minutes published yesterday, for example, it was discovered that the latest increase in rates (from 4.25 to 4.5%) would not have had unanimous consensus and someone would have begun to heavily doubt the former ” Sarkozy’s doormat”, so much so that he declared, in no uncertain terms, that “he is making a mistake”. Lagarde, on the other hand, is certainly not an example of a scholar economic foresight.



Read also: ECB, letter of warning to Italy? The government is shaking. Fear spreads. Exclusive

As head of the IMF he decided to strangle Greece, together with the entire troika, in 2011 in what remains the most gruesome example of social butchery, with Socrates’ grandchildren forced to sell off their underwear, cut their pensions, give away Piraeus to the Chinese and so on. Once she replaced Mario Draghi in Frankfurt, she managed to achieve a negative record on the Milan Stock Exchange. One phrase was enough, “we are not here to reduce spreads”, to lead – on 14 March 2020, in the midst of the pandemic – to a collapse of almost 18% of the Milanese price list. What sagacity and what strategy.

And again: he first let inflation rise, while everyone tried to shout that action had to be taken. Then, she realized – she parbleu – that something was wrong, has strung together one increase after another, reaching the historic record which could already be shattered in the next meeting. And never mind if raising rates indiscriminately means bending families who have chosen variable interest mortgages or forcing companies to reduce their receivable loans (and therefore goodbye to investments). Madame Lagarde has one goal in mind: to bring inflation back to 2% as quickly as possible. The question, however, is simple: if the current crisis in the Middle East were to last, leading to an increase in oil prices and new energy prices, what weapon does the astute Frenchman who wrote to Sarkozy “use me as you like” to avoid a new recessionary or, even worse, stagflationary spiral?

Read also: ECB, for Lagarde Italy has the spread it deserves. Meloni-style grooming

He reminded Giorgia Meloni that Italy has the spread it deserves and that we need to do our homework. You can’t blame her, of course: the government must speed up the management of the Pnrr, develop one Bombproof maneuver and dealing with an economic context that has deteriorated further. But the suspicion that Lagarde doesn’t have Italy among her favorite countries – they probably made her pay 5 euros for a bottle of water and she didn’t appreciate it – becomes more concrete every time. Only one certainty consoles us: her declaration that, once her adventure in Frankfurt is over (which will end in 2027, there is still room for some disaster), she will retire to private life. Until then, as they say, this is wallpaper.

Subscribe to the newsletter