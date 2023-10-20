Rugani’s partner reported the theft on social media

First the dentist, then the theft. It wasn’t a good day Michela Persicowho vented on social media: “They stole my bag with all my things inside. The bag was in the condominium where I live, in the center of Turin. Guys, be careful, you can’t trust anyone anymore. I wish this nice person a wisdom tooth that hurts like it hurts like me. I made a mistake because you shouldn’t trust anyone but I actually left my bag for three minutes to unload the car and I never found it again. At least they could have left the documents, they took everything.”

The family Rugani has already been the victim of some theft attempts. The last one, in chronological order, he had seen Michela Persico committed to chasing away thieves. The journalist and Davide Rugani own a house in Turin. “They will have targeted us”, concluded the Juventus defender’s partner bitterly.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of sports gossip without missing any updates, stay connected to Golssip to discover all the news of the day.

October 20 – 11.51am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED