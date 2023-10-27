Agus and the love of Taurus

And Gandolfowife of Lautaro Martinez, returned from her trip to Argentina on Tuesday. Just enough time to leave the numerous suitcases at home and then immediately go to San Siro, to support her partner who was playing against Salzburg in the Champions League. The photo posted on social media had also left room for some indiscreet questions, given the number of suitcases in the elevator at home: “Guys, I’m not separating…. I’m not moving… I’m just traveling with two children from ‘other part of the world with 15 degree days and 30 degree days.’

But what a crisis!

—

Those who had started to hypothesize a crisis between Agus and the Inter player were very wrong. Not only Lady Martinez’s ironic denial regarding the suitcases but also a romantic and sensual post dedicated to her Taurus. “I love you”, wrote Agus on his social profile, posting some photos in which his complicity with his Bull is evident.

October 26, 2023 (modified October 26, 2023 | 11:44 pm)

