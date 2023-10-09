The response of the AC Milan player’s partner

Zoe Cristofoli he published some photos on his Instagram profile playing with artificial intelligence. Photos in which the model and partner of the footballer Milan he also appears without tattoos. The result was a sort of school book, the new Instagram trend. Many comments from her followers pointed out that in their opinion she looked much better without tattoos. A matter of taste, you rightly pointed out the girlfriend of Theo Hernandez who responded to several comments coming out of the education pavement.

Botox and graduation

The usual haters also arrived to comment on the photos. “Without tattoos and without Botox you would be the best,” one user wrote to her. “If really Botox. However you decide, come on”, Zoe replied ironically. The nastiest comment, however, touched on a completely different topic. “Did you get your degree before or after you were with Corona in 2018?”. Theo Hernandez’s partner responded very energetically: “Not only a graduate, my dear, but in the meantime I have two companies, a tattoo shop, employees, a great desire to do things. I support my family and if I want I’ll put you as my lamp in the my garden. So, are you going back to your place or not? Very good. When it’s needed, it’s needed.”

