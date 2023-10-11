Lady Gaga is giving her fans something to talk about after the Jazz + Piano concert she gave in Las Vegas, well, apparently she showed off a lump on her belly that has caused a stir and unleashed versions that the artist I could be pregnant.

The singer, who has had a romance with businessman Michael Polansky for three years, could surprise her followers very soon, because Although so far it has not confirmed what is already circulating on the networks like wildfire, the images could be revealing.

Maybe you want to proceed like Rihanna, who flaunted her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl intermission show, without saying anything beforehand, and it left many with their mouths open who immediately noticed the striking size of the Barbados-born woman.

Videos circulating on social networks show Lady Gaga walking carefree across the stage wearing a tight-fitting bright red dress that forms a considerable bulge in the abdomen; The singer sits down to play the piano while her followers record her with their cell phone.

The singer is in a relationship with Michael Polansky, whom she met in 2020 during a party in Los Angeles. He is a specialist in mathematics and computer science from Harvard University and works as executive director of the Parker Group in San Francisco.

Lady Gaga will star with Joaquin Phoenix in the long-awaited sequel to “Joker”, which will be released on October 4, 2024, exactly five years after the debut of the first film.

