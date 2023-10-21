Actress and singer Lady Gaga attended the Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds album launch party with a look inspired by Harley Quinn

Pop star and actress Lady Gaga attended the Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds album release party in New York City wearing a red and black outfit that not only paid tribute to Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, but also the character of Harley Quinn that she plays in the JOKER sequel alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

Gaga performed her new single “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” at the party on stage alongside the iconic group and special guest Stevie Wonder. You can see his appearance here.

.@LadyGaga joined The @RollingStones for a surprise performance at the release party for the band’s new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ pic.twitter.com/yBN2iNsfnf — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 20, 2023

The pop star was cast as Harley Quinn last year, playing the role in a separate DC Universe from the Margot Robbie version as seen in Suicide Squad of 2016, Birds of Prey of 2020 and The Suicide Squad 2021. Despite public debates among fans about Gaga’s casting, Robbie expressed his support for the star. “She makes me very happy,” Robbie said. “I said from the beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters like Macbeth or Batman always go from great actor to great actor.”

Acerca de Joker: Folie à Deux

According to an official synopsis they confirm that the film “follows Harley Quinn, the Arkham Asylum psychiatrist who falls in love with her patient Arthur Fleck, also known as Joker.”

The DC sequel will take a musical approach that differs from the Taxi Driver-inspired direction of the first film and will feature Lady Gaga performing a number on the famous staircase from the first film. Gaga’s performance for the role was praised by the sequel’s director of photography, Lawrence Sher, who said the actress The Gucci house “He’s going to fit very well into this movie and create a similar kind of magic to what Joaquín brought to the table himself.” He added: “The combination of the two will be exactly what we expect, which is exciting, and we will find magic every day on set. Hopefully we’ll have some madness there too. “We like it when there is a little chaos.”

The film is directed by Todd Phillips, who co-wrote the script with Scott Silver. Joker: Folie à Deux stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz returns in the sequel as Sophie Dumond. New additions to the cast include Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey.

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to be released on October 4, 2024.