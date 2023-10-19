Paola Di Benedetto’s all-female battle

Paola Di Benedetto is an independent woman. She and Raoul Bellanova are living a beautiful love story, which has led her to spend more time in the footballer’s city (Turin). With some stories on Instagram Paola wanted to denounce an entirely female problem, receiving many messages from her followers who confirmed the current situation: girls are afraid in the evening.

«For a woman to walk alone after a certain time in any city has become scary and disturbing – wrote Paola Di Benedetto in her Instagram stories – Then after a certain time let’s talk about it: it’s 9.30pm and walking through the streets of any city you feel groups of little men doing some creepy cat calling. We are in a position to always have to expect to be escorted by someone bigger and more powerful than us. Otherwise? The alternative is fear. Only fear. Some of you asked me if I had arrived home and if everything was ok. This is the beautiful part of humanity that I would like to experience every day.” Paola then published the messages received, in which the girls recounted negative experiences: «This is only a small part of the messages that have reached me from women and girls. And I show them to you because we must not ignore the problem but we must spread experiences and educate children (but above all adults) and find a solution to this situation. What you certainly shouldn’t do is act as if nothing had happened. This, like many others, is a social plague that must be addressed.”

October 19, 2023 (modified October 19, 2023 | 11:26)

