Today we have news about Animal Crossing: New Horizons and a peculiar detail about Ladino, because I’m sure you hadn’t noticed.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In the message we leave you below, we can see that an Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has shown an interesting little detail about Rogue, the game’s mysterious art dealer. Ladino, a red fox, is a character in the franchise who has appeared in previous installments, but many players still have questions about him. He is known for selling fake artwork, and his return to New Horizons in a June 2020 update was cause for celebration.

Although Ladino is known for his art and for holding raffles during the game’s fireworks, he remains an enigma to many. One player observed that Ladino carried a broken umbrella during a storm, leading fans to speculate about his life and personality in the game. Although Ladino is not one of the most popular characters, he has his own group of followers and this adds another detail.

You can see it below:

I just found out that Redd uses a broken umbrella.

byu/ambcapo inAnimalCrossing

