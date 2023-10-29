loading…

Former US Vice President Mike Pence has withdrawn from being the Republican presidential candidate. Photo/Reuters

LAS VEGAS – Former Vice President United States of America (AS) Mike Pence ended his cash-strapped Republican presidential campaign on Saturday local time. Pence has struggled for months to convince Republican voters that he is the best alternative to the man he once served as Donald Trump.

Pence’s surprise announcement at the Republican Jewish Coalition donor conference in Las Vegas made him the first big-name candidate to drop out of the race. Trump remains the front-runner in this race.

“While traveling around the country over the past six months, I come here to say that it has become clear to me: This is not my time. So after much prayer and consideration, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today.” said Pence as reported by Reuters, Sunday (29/10/2023).

The audience gasped at the announcement and, later, clapped and gave prolonged cheers of support.

In his speech, Pence did not say who he would support.

“I urge all my fellow Republicans here, give our country a Republican standard-bearer who, as Lincoln said, will appeal to the better men of our nature,” Pence said, adding that such a person should also be someone who leads the country with “decency”.

Sources close to Pence laughed when asked whether he would support Trump.

The news of Trump’s withdrawal from the Republican presidential candidate market has received mixed responses from his competitors. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Trump did not mention Pence in their speeches, which came after Pence’s announcement. But DeSantis later posted on social media platform X that Pence was “a man of principled convictions.” Meanwhile, Nikki Haley praised Pence as a fighter for America and Israel.

It is believed that more presidential candidates may soon follow in Pence’s footsteps, thereby consolidating the pool of candidates. With more than half a dozen candidates, donors looking for an alternative to Trump are reluctant to spend their money.