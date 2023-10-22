loading…

Ukraine is experiencing a shortage of drone supplies. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Drones have had a major impact on the war in Ukraine, and are used in large numbers by both sides, including Russia. However, China’s move to limit exports has raised concerns that there could be problems with supplies.

Many of the weapons were made commercially in China and purchased directly, and new supplies were critical because of the heavy loss of life in the fighting.

However, there are indications of a reduction in the number of Chinese drones and spare parts available in Ukraine and Russia.

According to the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi), a London-based think tank, Ukraine loses around 10,000 drones every month.

Many volunteer groups played an important role in using donated funds to help the Ukrainian army replenish its supplies.

Commercial drones are used alongside purpose-built military designs, such as the Turkish Bayraktar drone used by Ukraine and the Iranian Shahed used by Russia.

The latest restrictions imposed by the Chinese government came into effect on September 1. This rule applies to long-range drones weighing more than 4 kg, as well as drone-related equipment such as some cameras and radio modules.

Chinese manufacturers of such equipment are now required to apply for export permits and provide end-user certificates, and the government in Beijing – which has not condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – says Chinese commercial drones should not be used for military purposes.

Ukrainian volunteers and soldiers say China’s latest restrictions have so far had minimal impact on the availability of drones, especially the lightweight Mavics produced by Chinese company DJI.