In the United Kingdom, the Labor Party won the by-election for a seat left vacant in the British Parliament, after the Scottish MP Margaret Ferrier, of the Scottish National Party, was removed from office for violating the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Labor won in the constituency of Rutherglen and Hamilton West (located about 10 kilometers from Glasgow), clearly beating the Scottish National Party with over 30 percentage points, much more than analysts had predicted: the candidate Labor’s Michael Shanks got 58.6 percent of the vote, while Katy Loudon of the Scottish National Party got 27.6 percent.

British Labor leader Keir Starmer called the victory “an earthquake” for Scottish politics, where the Scottish National Party, with a nationalist and social democratic orientation, has long been by far the most voted party. The by-elections were also the first important electoral confrontation for Humza Yousaf, who since March has been both leader of the Scottish National Party and First Minister of Scotland: at the time he had replaced Nicola Sturgeon, who resigned in February.