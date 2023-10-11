La Sexta has announced the free-to-air broadcast of Debts, a comedy series starring Carmen Maura that has been available on Atresplayer for three years.

Since it consolidated itself as a streaming service, Atresplayer barely lets some of its features show through. series originals on the different channels of the Atresmedia company.

We have a good example in one of its upcoming releases, Debts, a comedy series starring Carmen Maura whose launch has just been announced by La Sexta and which, however, has been available in the Atresplayer catalog for three years.

What Debts is about, the Atresplayer series that comes to La Sexta

Created by Daniel Écija, Debts is a comedy series whose plot follows the confrontation of two women and two families, each one more peculiar.

On the one hand we have Pepa Carranza, a woman who, after the death of her husband, will have to face a large debt of 400,000 euros to save her family.

On the other hand we find Doña Consuelo, the matriarch of a mafia family who is also Pepa’s greatest enemy and tries to kill her. “The enmity between these two clans will leave Romeo and Juliet at the same level as Pocoyo,” says the synopsis of the series.

Apart from Carmen Maura, the cast of Debts includes the actors Mona Martínez, Salva Reina, Carmen Ruiz, Ibrahim Al Shami, Ana Verónica Schultz, Javi Coll, Michael John Treanor, Javier Coll and Pedro Ángel Roca, among many others.

Produced by Atresmedia Televisión, the series has a script by Jesús Mesas Silva, Jorge Valdano Sáenz, Sara Cano, Javier Andrés Roig and Daniel Écija himself.

In principle planned for Antena 3, Finally it will be La Sexta who broadcasts in prime time Debts three years after its premiere in the Atresplayer catalogalthough at the moment no date has been confirmed for the open launch of the series.