Through their official Instagram profile, the ultras have given the Belgian an appointment for the match on 29 October. A very “warm” welcome is expected for Big Rom

The Curva Nord, through its Instagram profile and that of one of its leaders, has made an appointment with Romelu Lukaku at Inter-Roma on 29 October. The Belgian’s statements yesterday did not please the ultras who had already prepared a “warm” welcome, with 50,000 whistles, announced before the Champions League match against Benfica.

Today the new position taken by the North: “Lukaku we are not interested in what you have to say – we read -, we are not interested in your justifications, we don’t want to hear your voice in the slightest! If you have the balls (I doubt) come to the Meazza. Milan awaits you.”