There is only one place left for the La Voz Assaults! And three voices competing for that place: The group La Llave, Alicia and Gonzalo Sarfatti have left everyone speechless singing Don’t compare me by Alejandro Sanz and Pablo López.

A topic with which they have had a little pressure because Pablo López himself is present on stage.

It has been difficult to fit all five voices into a song, but what they have done on stage has been incredible.

The feeling with which they have sung has left the coaches and advisors speechless, including Pablo López himself: “It’s what great songs have,” Orozco said.

Luis Fonsi was very proud because they took his advice and expressed it on stage. Each one had their favorite, all three have done very well but only one voice will advance to the next phase.

Pablo López has acknowledged that it has been the best of Luis Fonsi’s team and that he really liked the Battle.

The coach has stressed how important second chances are, referring to Gonzalo: “It was the best thing I have heard from you and for that I congratulate you,” the coach said.

Alicia, better known as Baby, has immense talent: “It’s never clear to me, but I have to decide,” the coach confessed.

“My decision is not based on the level of talent but on who is more prepared and in this case I choose La Llave,” said Luis Fonsi.

With the La Llave trio, the Puerto Rican coach already has his seven talents for the La Voz Assaults. It’s been brutal!