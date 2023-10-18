Images from Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender have been revealed showing the Fire Nation characters

Zuko, Iroh, Azula, Ozai and Zhao are seen

A first look at the characters from Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender show related to the movie has finally been shared. Fire Nation. The images show Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu), General Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), Azula (Elizabeth Yu), Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim), and Commander Zhao (Ken Leung).

The Netflix show will arrive in 2024, and will have eight episodes lasting approximately one hour. The cast of the series completes it Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara and Ian Ousley as Sokka. For its part, Albert Kim is the showrunner of the series, while Dan Lin , Lindsey Liberatore, Roseanne Liang y Michael Goi They are the executive producers.