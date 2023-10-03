He will, forever, be one of the heroes of the first scudetto without Maradona “People celebrated for months, but I realized how beautiful what we had achieved was after the victory against Juve in April. We returned to Naples and the motorway it was blocked by the fans, I couldn’t believe it. We went up on the roof of the bus and celebrated with them. I wore a hat with the shield, I still keep it with affection.”

The club’s new motto is From Naples, to the world. “The international growth is evident, we feel the importance of being Italian all over the world. We qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League and we have the strength to continue aiming to get far in Europe. Last year we managed to do even more moreover”.

Cruyff said that football is learned on the street. You did it that way and you seem to carry that spirit intact. “We Georgian footballers grew up playing on the street. We have the same style, the one that is forged between the buildings, like the Brazilians. I continued to do it even when I started training in the teams: I went back to playing on the street with my friends That’s where I really had fun.”

From the street he became Italian champion and one of the candidates for the Ballon d’Or. “Coming from such a small town it was difficult to imagine all this, it makes me feel that by putting your soul into what you do, your sacrifice has a reward. I dream of winning it one day, like everyone dreams.”

Who do you think will lift it in the next edition? “I think of Messi.”

What is your favorite goal? “The one I scored against Atalanta was very beautiful. And the last one, against Udinese, was also beautiful. In this way the drought that began in March was interrupted. As a footballer you know that you can’t always be all the height of what is asked of you. You must be aware that moments like this affect you and work to improve your game. Criticisms don’t really matter to me: I’m only interested in helping the team, it doesn’t matter if with a goal or with an assist. Of course, I missed the feeling you get when you score a goal.”

Speaking of goals, he scored one against Spain that perhaps changed his career. He was 19 years old. “Scoring against Spain in a stadium like the Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi was wonderful. We had opportunities to win, but we didn’t do it, even if that goal made me believe in myself more. It doesn’t take a little to change a career, but each one takes you one step further on your journey.”

The last time they met La Roja they suffered a very harsh 1-7, just a few days ago. “It wasn’t our night, these things happen in football. We are a team that can play head-to-head against anyone and we will prove it. I’m sure no team is happy to cross paths with Georgia.”

Now it’s a historic night: Real Madrid comes to Diego Armando Maradona “I grew up watching Real Madrid on TV and now they are my rival on the pitch, and also in our stadium. It’s impossible not to be happy with an evening like this.”

He said that among his idols were two white men, Guti and Cristiano Ronaldo. “I watched them and tried to imitate their games, their feints, their shots. They inspired me. I loved the way Guti treated the ball, I watched his plays throughout my childhood and I would never have imagined that, a day, he would have called me to get this detail. We also exchanged messages and it made me happy. It was like little “Khvicha’s” dream come true.

In Georgia there are many Real Madrid fans “Yes, but I think there will be more Napoli now (laughs)”.

Among his rivals there will be another great left winger like Vinicius “He’s very good, a huge talent: the best in this role. It will be a wonderful experience to play against him and against the champions Real Madrid. Modric, Bellingham, Kroos. .. I could name the whole team. We respect them a lot, they are players of the highest level.”

Which Napoli will Real Madrid find? “A team that respects everyone, but is not afraid of anyone. We are Italian Champions and we will do everything to win this match.”

He said he wants to get far in the Champions League “Napoli had never qualified for the quarter-finals. It was a great achievement, now we dream of surpassing it, we don’t want to stop. Time will tell us how far we can get in Europe.”

How did you experience the change on the bench? “First of all I must thank Spalletti: he believed in me and made my potential explode. I will never have enough words to show my gratitude. We talk from time to time and he continues to support us. Rudi is a great coach, we are improving little by little. little to learn his tactics and vision. I am sure that we will soon reach our best version. We are a group willing and eager to follow the coach’s ideas.”

You and Osimhen understand each other wonderfully “Victor is a special boy, as you can see on the pitch: he is always available to lend a hand, on and off the pitch. Do you thank him for all his help? Yes, always (laughs)”.

Which defender complicates your life on the pitch the most? “The captain, say Lorenzo!”

He has achieved a lot, but he is only 22 years old. What goal do you have for your future? “I still have a lot to improve and I want to win everything that is possible to win. A dream? I have two: winning a Champions League and playing a European Championship or a World Cup with Georgia.”

October 3, 2023 (modified October 3, 2023 | 08:48)

