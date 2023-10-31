Suara.com – KV Mechelen coach, Steven Defour, revealed the condition of Sandy Walsh, who suffered a horror injury against Cercle Brugge, Saturday (28/10/2023).

Sandy Walsh recently suffered an injury due to a collision with a Cercle Brugge player. The clash resulted in the Indonesian national team’s right-back’s leg being injured causing a lot of blood to flow.

As a result, this 28 year old player was pulled out by Steven Defour in the second half. As a result of an injury that made his leg bleed, Sandy Walsh received a wound

Steven Defour then revealed Sandy Walsh’s condition, who was currently recovering. He shared the good news that the deep wound had been treated.

“In Sandy it was a flesh wound that was quite deep to the bone. Now it has been stitched up but it will take time to heal,” said coach KV Mechelen as quoted by GVA, Tuesday (31/10/2023).

Although he cannot confirm exactly when Sandy Walsh will recover, the 35-year-old coach said it is likely that his players will be able to return in a matter of weeks.

“You have to be able to tolerate contact and walk. It’s hard to say how long it will take, but most likely just a matter of weeks,” he stressed.

Sandy Walsh is expected to recover enough to be able to defend the Indonesian national team in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iraq and the Philippines next November.