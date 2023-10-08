Great news! We already know when we can see Kung Fu Panda 4, although we will have to wait a little.

The fourth installment in the hit fighting panda franchise has received an exciting release update, and its release date is officially confirmed despite the ongoing Hollywood actors’ strike. Do you want to see Kung Fu Panda? Leave us your comments.

During the Expocine 2023 event, Hernán Viviano, executive at Universal Pictures Brazil, reaffirmed that Kung Fu Panda 4 will be released on March 8, 2024. So, despite concerns about delays due to strikes by writers and actors at Hollywood, the security around the release date is a promising sign.

What can we expect from the fourth installment?

The film will face fierce competition in March 2024, sharing the release date with A Quiet Place: Day One and competing with DUNE: Part 2 in its second weekend. Although it is clear that all these films seek different audiences. Since one is horror, another is science fiction and the story of the panda bear is family fun.

The plot of Kung Fu Panda 4 focuses on Po’s quest to find his successor and become the new Dragon Warrior. Additionally, he will face a dangerous villain known as Chameleon, with the ability to recover the spirits of his past enemies.

The film’s official art introduced a new character, Zhen, an anthropomorphic fox believed to be the replacement Po is looking for in the film.

The all-star cast of Kung Fu Panda 4 includes talents such as Angelina Jolie, Dustin Hoffman, Lucy Liu, Seth Rogen, Jackie Chan and newcomer Awkwafina.

Despite the challenges in the film industry, fans can look forward to the return of Po and his friends as Kung Fu Panda 4 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on March 8, 2024.