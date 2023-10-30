One year afteracquisition of 25.1% of MV Agusta by the Pierer Group (for 30 million euros) the partnership between the two will become even closer. As part of this collaboration, in October 2023 KTM AG (Pierer) has took over the supply chain and purchasing for MV Agusta. Furthermore, the range of products from the Varese company is distributed through Pierer Mobility’s global sales network.

But there’s more, through an official press release the Pierer Group communicates having already agreed with MV Agusta a purchase option for a majority stake. The agreement provides that the purchase option will be made on the basis of the annual financial statements as of 31 December 2025 and therefore will be exercised in spring 2026.

Nothing new, true. In fact, already last year we informed you that a due diligence had also been signed between the two manufacturers which established that in the future KTM would have the right to acquire 100% of the Varese company. Now, however, the official news has arrived.