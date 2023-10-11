Suara.com – Two Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team racers supported by the Mobil Lubricants brand, namely Brad Binder and Jack Miller, are ready to greet fans in Indonesia.

The two of them will be in Jakarta for two days, before continuing their journey to Lombok to prepare for Mandalika MotoGP practice.

“Very optimistic, I am happy to return to Mandalika. I heard the track has been updated, lots of renovations too. Certainly tomorrow (GP Mandalika) will be very interesting, the location (Lombok) is also very beautiful. “I can’t wait to visit Mandalika, and I still have time in Jakarta now to launch the newest product from Mobil1,” said Brad Binder when he arrived in Jakarta, Tuesday (10/10/2023) afternoon.

Two Red Bull KTM Team Racers, Brad Binder and Jack Miller Arrive in Jakarta. (Photo: Mobil1)

Responding to the preparations for the race in Mandalika, Brad Binder said, “There was no preparation whatsoever, I come from South Africa, I’m used to hot temperatures. My schedule will not be disturbed, I can immediately focus on training.”

Jack Miller, who followed at Soetta Airport, said, “Very happy to be back racing, traveling to various countries and returning home to Australia. We have a few days here before the race to introduce the newest product from Mobil 1 for two wheels. Then relax for a while in Lombok and the next day get ready for training.”

Facing the Mandalika MotoGP, Jack Miller said the KTM motorbike was very ready to race there.

“KTM has good performance and good grip and a lot of development in the last few series, we will definitely do a good job in Mandalika.”