“The scalpel” is ferried to 2024, maintaining its sharp naked character

October 12, 2023

The KTM 790 Duke it was the first Austrian Duke to boast of the LC8c parallel twin and when it entered the market it amazed with its dynamic qualities which amply justified the name of “The Scalpel” (“The Scalpel”) for the precision with which it tackled curves and for the relative driving pleasure. In 2021 it will be replaced in the range by its evolution, the 890 Dukeand it’s reappeared in 2023 thanks to its repositioning in the KTM price list as an attack naked (the price drops significantly compared to the previous version) and can be weakened to meet the patenti A2.

All this also thanks to KTM’s industrial partnership with CFMOTO which is now producing the 790 Duke in China: we tried it with our Perfetto which highlighted its the excellent quality/price ratio and the effectiveness of driving and engine dynamics.

Therefore thanks to the parallel twin-cylinder engine The LC8c delivers 799 cc, 95 hp and 87 Nm maximum torque, as well as the presence of ride by wire, of 4 engine maps (RAIN, STREET, SPORT and the optional TRACK), lean angle-sensitive traction control and ABS, the 790 Duke returns for 2024 – the year that celebrates the 30 years of the Duke family – substantially unchanged and with the same uncompromising driving philosophy that led KTM to title the communication campaign for the thirtieth anniversary of the Duke “No Bullshit”. Over 30,000 copies sold starting from 2017 and an unmistakable aesthetic: for 2024, however, the price has not yet been communicated, although we do not expect it to be very different from the current one, equal to 8,990 euros fc