As many as 270 Orange Riders will be at the start in the last round of the most attended single-brand trophy in Italy. See you in 2024!

October 19, 2023

The 1st ended last weekend of October 14th and 15th8th edition of the KTM Enduro Trophy, the single-brand store dedicated to those who ride a KTM EXC. After Bibione in 2021 and Volterra in 2022, the grand finale of the 2023 edition saw well 270 “orange riders” compete at high altitude at 1,258 metres above sea level of Ponte di Legno (BS).

In a statement, KTM recalls the great work for the Moto Club Edolo, with the staff led by the tireless president Luciano Mossini, who thanks to the support of the local community organized a “world championship” paddock in the center of the popular tourist resort of Alta Val Camonica.

The tender had the approval of the union of the seven municipalities of the Upper Valley and was foreseen 2 laps of approximately 70 kilometers each, with 2 time controls and 3 special timed tests that crossed ski and downhill slopes. As always the route was approved by track inspector Giovanni Sala and speaking of World Champions, drivers and enthusiasts were able to meet the champion Mario Rinaldi.

Among the riders at the start, Mattia Capuzzo (who won the overall) and the 10-time Italian Team Gabrielli winner Diego Nicoletti, while a special mention goes to Joakin Furbetta who dominated the TOP Class, setting excellent times in the special stage.

Moving on to the sporting results, we report below rankings of the day:

Joakin Furbetta (Top Class)

John Lippolis (125)

Luca Mamone (250 2T)

Maurilio Vernuccio (300)

Nicholas Jeremiah (250 4T)

Alessandro Tomei (Over 250)

Luca Loss (Veteran 2T)

Gabriele Bercella (Veteran 4T)

Paolo Procaccini (Iron)

Giancarlo Lenzotti (Super Iron)

Mario Zanetti (Revival)

Marcello Famiglietti (Vintage)

Antonio Claudio Sonzogni (Freeride)

Marco Iob (Twin)

Mattia Capuzzo (Special KTM)

Joaquin Furbetta

The Challenge dedicated to the memory of Nanni Tamiatto went to Giancarlo Lenzotti.

Among the Concessionaire teams, the Cocconcelli Motowhile among the Club teams the victory went to MC Crostolo.

But the 2023 titles were also awarded in Ponte di Legno and after the day’s awards ceremony, all the champions of the Trofeo Enduro KTM 2023.

Here they are divided by class:

Top Class: Giuseppe Arangio Febbo

125: Giovanni Lippolis

250 2Q: Michael Galletti

300: Maurilio Vernuccio

250 4T: Mirko Milani

Over 250: Francesco Ferri

Veteran 2T: Luca Loss

Veteran 4T: Loris Bresolin

Iron: Paolo Procaccini

Super Iron: Giancarlo Lenzotti

Vintage: Marcello Famiglietti

Revival: Mario Zanetti

Freeride: Antonio Claudio Sonzogni

Twin-cylinder: Stefano Sassaro

Father and Son: Cristian and Loris Bresolin

Under 18: Giovanni Lippolis

Over 40: Mirko Milani

Over 45: Davide Lai

Moto Club: Crostolo

Dealers: Cocconcelli Moto

Challenge Tamiatto: Giancarlo Lenzotti