October 27, 2023

The relationship between the Pierer Group and MV Agusta SpA seems to be getting closer and closer. One year after the purchase of 25.1 percent of the shares by KTM AG, the parties have already agreed on a purchase option for a majority stake. This, however, will not happen before the end of 2025. According to what is reported by the official website of Pierer Mobility, the agreement provides that the purchase option granted to KTM AG to acquire the majority of MV Agusta will be made based on the annual budget as of 31 December 2025 and will therefore be exercised in spring 2026.

In the meantime, as we have already had the opportunity to tell and see firsthand, thanks to this collaboration the MV Agusta range is sold through the Pierer Mobility global sales network. KTM AG has taken over the supply chain and purchasing for the MV Agusta brand.