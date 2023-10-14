Rade negotiates with the club: there is distance but Milan is in no hurry. For the challenge against the Bianconeri Adli towards the bench

Marco Fallisi

14 October – MILAN

Rade Krunic sees Juve, but not yet a renewal. And for the priorities of Milan and Stefano Pioli it can certainly go well like this. A question of time, because the Bosnian’s contract, which expires in a good year and a half, allows the parties to negotiate without haste. And above all because the Rossoneri season doesn’t wait: when it restarts, Milan will move through a very delicate junction between Juventus, PSG and Napoli and Pioli plans to compete with Rade back in the engine. The plan for the match against the Bianconeri, which on Sunday 22nd will reopen the path of league leaders Milan, is very simple: if Krunic is well, he will return to the center of the Devil. With Adli destined for the bench.

Balancer

—

For the Frenchman it wouldn’t be a failure, on the contrary: in the matches played as a starting point guard, between Cagliari, Lazio and Genoa, Adli demonstrated that he was up to the task and that he knew how to handle the pressure of a shirt that until the last month he had worn with a dropper. Adli convinced Pioli, who will give him more minutes in the next matches, and seduced the fans: they like Yacine because he is a playmaker who is all about dribbling and creativity. Here, right here lies the key to the upcoming relay: Pioli, in the middle, also needs something else. That is, balance, defensive solidity and the ability to decode the opponents’ game ideas. And Krunic, in this respect, has no rivals in the Rossoneri midfield: perhaps he doesn’t steal the eye like Adli does with his elegant touches, but Rade’s presence is good for everyone, from the half-wingers who come in like Reijnders to the central defenders, more protected by the Bosnian. It is no coincidence that after his injury the central incursions of the full-backs were reduced to a minimum and the 4-3-3 deployed by Pioli was more orderly but less unpredictable.

Duel

—

Krunic was stopped with a right hamstring injury during the 1-0 win against Verona on 23 September. He had left a Milan still recovering after the defeat in the derby and the 0-0 draw with Newcastle, found him at the top of the table, alone: ​​it is the ideal context for his return, obviously provided that Rade regains his pre-injury brilliance. For the future, then, a pretty good duel is looming for the Rossoneri: the equalizer Krunic and the creative Adli are destined to alternate, offering Pioli two different but both effective solutions. And the coach who wins with turnover will also be able to change direction: in the summer it seemed impossible and instead…

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

It deals with

—

Meanwhile, Krunic has started talking with Milan about a renewal and the dialogue, for now, has not led to an agreement: the Rossoneri number 33, who opened for Fenerbahçe in the summer, would sign a contract worth 3 million net, double the current salary, while Milan is willing to reach around 2 and a half million. Nothing that can’t be resolved by continuing to negotiate, because the distance is not that wide and above all because the expiry of Rade’s contract, set for 30 June 2025, is still far away: for this reason Milan are in no hurry. It seems like a tug of war, it could soon become a handshake.

October 14 – 10.51am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED