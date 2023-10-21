Dandut singer Siti Badriah, or more familiarly known as Sibad, recently received a refusal to perform on October 14 2023.

This incident occurred because Krisjiana Baharudin’s wife was accused of often appearing too hot. He was rejected when he wanted to appear at the Rokan Hulu Regency Birthday (HUT) event, Riau.

Siti Badriah’s rejection came from a group of people who are members of the Thousand Suluk Country Concern Community Movement (GMP-NSS).

Siti Badriah’s refusal seems to be based on the view that her appearance often seems sexy and is considered to violate the norms that apply in the region.

However, Sibad has been appearing in the entertainment industry for a long time, this is his first experience experiencing rejection like this.

“I feel grateful that this is my first experience,” said Sibad when interviewed in the Senayan area, Central Jakarta. “Everyone has different tastes, and it’s impossible to make everyone like us.”

Despite facing this rejection, Sibad continued to appear at the event. However, he must adapt to the regulations and norms that apply in the region.

“As a singer, I have to follow the regulations in force in the city,” he added. “I have to make sure my appearance complies with the rules, including in terms of dress and stage movements.”

Despite experiencing rejection, Sibad showed resilience in facing this challenge. Through his personal Instagram account, he mentioned the incident and uploaded a portrait of himself while appearing on stage. His appearance is still stunning, even though it is within the limits of applicable norms.

“Your Rokan Hulu is really cool, luvssss… burst!!” wrote Sibad in the photo caption. “Finally I put on clothes when Shiow isn’t telenjiii, try not to see who saw me dancing yesterday,” wrote Sibad.

Not to forget, her husband, Krisjiana Baharudin, provided support by commenting on Sibad’s upload. Krisjiana highlighted the rejection they experienced with a humorous tone.

This husband’s support received a positive response from Sibad’s fans, who also provided positive comments.

“Those who say that you’re a Telenji artist full of evil and immorality, where are you jogging next to? Wow,” said Krisjiana.

Sibad is not the only artist who has experienced rejection when it comes to appearances in various regions in Indonesia. Previously, several celebrities such as Tri Suaka, Zinidin Zidan, and Al Ghazali also faced similar situations.