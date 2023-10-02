Depok. Suara.com – Aurel Hermansyah once had a dark past after his parents’ household broke up in the past.

At that time, Anang Hermansyah and Krisdayanti’s divorce became a hot topic of conversation, considering that they had two young children.

Divorced in 2009, KD married Raul Lemos two years later. Meanwhile, Anang married Ashanty in 2012.

During this polemic, Aurel Hermansyah and Azriel Hermansyah chose to live with their father.

Also read: Mount Karang, Pulosari and Aseupan climbing routes closed! The reason is because…

Apart from the issue of their mother’s infidelity, it is rumored that Aurel and Azriel did not receive enough attention from their biological mother.

Then on one occasion, when asked about his closeness to his continued mother, Aurel was outspoken about the drastic improvement in his life with Ashanty’s help.

“Aurel’s progress is most clearly visible when she was little, now she’s a girl, she’s beautiful, she can dress up like that, right? Who is Aurel’s motivation? Who taught her to dress up, mother (Ashanty) or?” asked Lolita Agustine, via the STARPRO Indonesia YouTube channel (30/9/23).

Atta Halilintar’s wife admitted that she had already studied make-up tutorials from several YouTube channels for a long time.

“Actually, I like watching YouTube, I saw tutorials from there, I just tried it, so finally I got there, and now I have my own cosmetics,” answered Aurel.

Also read: Challenged by Jokowi, why is Anies suspicious that PSN has a lot of deposits left and right?

Then Lolita continued to ask about how a new, classy lifestyle like shopping was transmitted from Ashanty.

“When you go shopping, it’s usually with your mother, right?” Lolita asked.

“Always, this (Ashanty) is my partner when I go out,” answered Aurel briefly.

Then Ashanty stopped the conversation while joking.

“No, partner, if you’re shopping, ask for money here, I mean, if you already have your own money, you rarely want to spend money,” said Ashanty.