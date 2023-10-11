Suara.com – Corruption Eradication Committee Director of Investigation Asep Guntur said that the investigation process and the investigation into alleged corruption by former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL) were proceeding in accordance with law enforcement procedures.

Asep said that an investigation warrant (sprinlidik) into the corruption case at the Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan) was issued on January 5 2023, then escalated to an investigation on September 26.

Asep explained the reasons why the Corruption Eradication Commission only announced the designation of SYL as a suspect on October 11 2023 or almost two weeks after the case was escalated to investigation.

“Why is the Corruption Eradication Committee just announcing it now, there are outside parties who have already stated it. You need to know that when it is declared that it will go up to investigation, the case at the Corruption Eradication Commission will definitely already have a suspect,” said Asep when holding a press conference at the KPK’s Red and White Building, Jakarta, Wednesday (11/10/2023) last night.

Also read: Firli Bahuri is dragged into allegations of extortion, KPK ensures that the corruption investigation of the former Minister of Agriculture, SYL, does not result in a conflict of interest

He said the law enforcement process at the KPK was different from that at other law enforcement agencies. When the Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK) has conducted a search, such as at SYL’s official residence on September 28, this means that the alleged corruption has escalated to investigation and there is a suspect.

“Then colleagues must have understood that the Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK) will announce, even though for example when the sprindik will go up, but the official announcement will be when the arrest will be carried out. Who the suspect is. So that there is no confusion,” explained Asep.

Regarding the existence of outside parties who first stated that SYL was a suspect compared to the KPK, Asep provided an explanation.

“It’s possible that the person concerned can find out who has become a suspect from our summons. Because the summons definitely explains what the case is, then who the suspect is, it can come from there. The summons will be received by those who are summoned,” said Asep.

SYL has official suspect status along with the Secretary General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Kasdi Subagyono, and the Director of Agricultural Equipment and Machinery, Ministry of Agriculture, Muhammad Hatta.

Also Read: Polda Metro Jaya Investigates Police Commissioner Irwan Anwar for 7 Hours Regarding Alleged Extortion of KPK Leaders

The three of them are suspected of committing corruption in the form of extortion in office, together with abusing their power by forcing them to give something for the job auction process, including participating in the procurement of goods and services along with receiving gratuities.

Syahrul as minister at that time ordered Hatta and Kasdi to withdraw deposits worth USD 4,000-10,000 or converted into Rp. 62.8 million to Rp. 157.1 million (Rp. 15,710 per US dollar on 11 October 2023) every month from echelon I and echelon II unit officials in the Ministry of Agriculture.

The money comes from the realization of the Ministry of Agriculture’s budget which is marked up or inflated, as well as deposits from vendors who get projects. The corruption case that ensnared Syahrul occurred in the 2020-2023 period. The third temporary finding by the Corruption Eradication Committee is that it is suspected that he enjoyed illicit money of around Rp. 13.6 billion.