Suara.com – The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) revealed the real reason for arresting former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL) on Thursday (12/10/2023) evening, the day before he was summoned.

SYL was arrested in an apartment in the Kebayoran Baru area, South Jakarta. The arrest was considered strange by SYL’s attorneys, because they felt they had coordinated with KPK investigators to be questioned on Friday (13/10/2023).

Corruption Eradication Committee Director of Investigations Asep Guntur said that they had to make the arrest because SYL had reportedly disappeared during an official trip to Europe, coinciding with a series of searches conducted by the Corruption Eradication Commission.

“We flashback to the time when he was named a suspect. At that time the person concerned was abroad and was scheduled to return on October 1, if I’m not mistaken. Please correct me. Then there was no news, and actually we also became worried because of this,” said Asep at the KPK’s Red and White Building, Jakarta, Friday (13/10/2023).

Another consideration, when conducting a search, the Corruption Eradication Commission also found attempts to destroy and remove evidence.

Not only that, Asep said, when they arrested them, they found a message on SYL’s communication device directing them not to comply with investigators’ summons on Friday (13/10/2023).

“And after the arrest, it was obtained from the communication on his communication device that he would not attend today’s summons,” he said.

Because of this, Asep said, the Corruption Eradication Committee is trying to anticipate possible polemics.

“So of course what we are doing is, we want law enforcement for this criminal act of corruption to run smoothly, correctly. Because the quicker it is handled, the better it will be and will reduce the polemic that has occurred so far,” he continued.

