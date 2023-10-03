Dear Stefano, that’s exactly what we thought as soon as we saw it. The Super Sport was a four-cylinder that was never put into production because Gilera closed its doors immediately after presenting it. But we also noticed a certain similarity between the twin-cylinder Kove ZF321F and the single-cylinder Gilera Saturno 500 Biarancio of 1987, even if the latter had more rounded shapes (and was immensely more beautiful). What to say? The Chinese unabashedly “draw inspiration.”they’ve been doing it forever, no wonder.