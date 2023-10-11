Unless a meteorite hits the Earth, Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard King will close next Friday, October 13, and the companies involved are already beginning to look to the future. Recently, Bobby Kotick did the same in a meeting with workers where one of the topics he highlighted was the possible return of Guitar Hero, the successful music video game franchise that conquered the world more than 15 years ago.

Kotick celebrates Microsoft’s upcoming purchase and surprises with Guitar Hero statement

A report by Jez Corden, a Windows Central journalist, cited internal sources who gave details about a meeting held by Bobby Kotick with Activision Blizzard King workers in the context of the imminent closing of the purchase by Microsoft. At first, the event was considered strange because it was a kind of performance directed by actor James Corden, known for his role as Smithy in the British series Gavin and Stacey, so the questions and answers, as well as the comments, were previously reviewed. and approved by Bobby Kotick.

According to the information, the general director of Activision Blizzard King highlighted the technological advances in AI and machine learning, but it was striking that he repeated many times how this could be applied in a franchise like Guitar Hero.

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock – A milestone in video game history

Will Guitar Hero return with Microsoft’s purchase of Activision?

In that sense, Kotick considered that Microsoft technology will make the resurgence of Guitar Hero possible, a statement he made referring to the next 10 years of Activision and its plans: “a large part of what I have seen at Microsoft is research and development in areas that are extraordinary. So, being able to leverage their AI and machine learning capabilities, data analytics, new ways of thinking about graphs, I just see unlimited potential for what we do. We’re in a unique position as a company because we have the best franchises in all of video games. The resurgence of Guitar Hero and other things wouldn’t be possible without the different types of resources. And then, you know, the endless possibilities for the future that are incredibly exciting.”

In this way, and although there is nothing official yet, it seems that the Guitar Hero franchise will go from death to being in a dormant state with a possible return in the coming years, now as part of the most important deal in the history of video games: Microsoft + Activision Blizzard King.

