loading…

Kosovo police officers on patrol, after a shooting incident, in the village of Banjska, Kosovo September 27, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

PRISTINA – Kosovo demanding Serbia withdrew its troops from the shared border, saying it was ready to protect its territorial integrity.

Tensions between the two countries have escalated since last Sunday when Kosovo police battled about 30 heavily armed Serbs who stormed the village of Banjska in Kosovo and barricaded themselves in a Serbian Orthodox monastery. Three attackers and one police officer were killed.

The firefight sparked new international concerns about stability in Kosovo, which has a majority ethnic Albanian population and declared independence from Serbia in 2008 after a guerrilla uprising and NATO intervention in 1999.

“We call on President Vucic and Serbian institutions to immediately withdraw all troops from the border with Kosovo,” the Kosovo government said in a statement.

“The deployment of Serbian troops along the border with Kosovo is Serbia’s next step to threaten the territorial integrity of our country,” the statement continued.

“Kosovo, in coordination with international partners, is increasingly determined to protect its territorial integrity,” the Kosovo government said.

“This deployment also includes the deployment of anti-aircraft systems and heavy artillery,” the statement continued.

“The government of the Republic of Kosovo continues to be in contact with the United States and EU countries regarding this serious threat from Serbia,” read the statement as quoted by Reuters, Sunday (1/10/2023).