Konami is one of the companies with the greatest legacy in the video game industry. Considered for many years ago, as one of the greatest exponents of the gaming field in different registers (from soccer games, to stealth and adventure games and many more). An explosive cocktail that coexisted in perfect harmony at the beginning of the new millennium. A company that had everything and the potential to be even moreand that as a result of bad decisions, ego fights and a rather turbulent path at times, slid down the slope of mediocrity (although with flashes of quality).

Konami has an incredible legacy and franchises, and we may be close to witnessing its resurrection after a disastrous consecutive harvest for years in terms of commercial success and community “heat.” Whether or not you are a fan of the Konami franchises and what the Big K represents, we invite you to read this special article for the Nintendera community. And as always, you are more than welcome to leave a comment.

The beginnings of Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, is a company that was born as a developer of commercial toys, anime and slot machines, also expanding into the field of video games. Its history is quite extensive and it is one of the Japanese companies that managed to set incredible economic milestones at the beginning of the new millennium. It was founded in 1969, as a toy and jukebox repair business in Osaka Prefecture in Japan. Its founder was Kagemasa Kozuki, who remains its executive president today.

Konami derives from Kagemasa Kozuki, Yoshinobu Nakama, Hiro Matsuda, and Shokichi Ishihara. They were the partners of the Konami president in its beginnings, hence they extracted part of the initials of each one’s surnames. Something quite original and not often seen much nowadays. The meaning of Konami is “small waves”. A meaning that represents quite well what the company was in the beginning.and also what it has become after a period of unparalleled success.

Most successful sagas

Konami has a wonderful catalog of franchises and games to its credit, which is worth analyze and take a deep look. In total, the Japanese company has been the owner and creator of several main sagas in the video game industry, such as:

Castlevania

Metal Gear Solid

Silent Hill

Pro Evolution Soccer

Yu-Gi-Oh!

Dance Dance Revolution

Contra

Surely more than one of you will know and You will have played any title from one of these sagas first-hand. Konami has spread its roots for years in a multitude of franchises, covering impressive spaces that were completely empty, and that they managed to monopolize. Who doesn’t remember the classic afternoons having a PES with friends when returning from school? Or those tense moments when playing the first Silent Hill almost two decades ago.

Or plan our strategy in Yu-Gi-Oh while we sought victory. And of course, the most famous legacy of all: The Metal Gear saga. Who hasn’t hidden inside a box under the noses of dozens of enemies? If you haven’t, you’ve never played the Konami and Kojima franchise. A saga that gave the Big K everything, and that also marked the beginning of the company’s current decline.

The most popular controversies

The sale of Castlevania NFTs

NFTs boomed in 2021, and since then their use, popularity, and value have declined to laughable levels. Konami had the potential and power of great sagas in its hands, but for some reason, it decided to plunge into a spiral of bad decisions that haunts him to this day. When the community criticized the sale of Castlevania NFTs, the company initially hid behind the popularity of this market. In the face of incessant pressure, they issued a statement in which they said the following:

Which certified again, that they would not listen to the complaints and would continue forward in a vain attempt to prioritize the pocketbook, to the well-being of the players and their community.

The dispute with Griezmann

Maybe it went unnoticed compared to others. In this situation, Konami stood in front of the mirror and said: “up to here.” And it is that The controversy that arose around the then Barcelona player, Griezmann, splashed across the Japanese. Yu-Gi-Oh! At that time he had a contract with Griezmann and his ambassador. But an attitude of the footballer that denoted racist overtones came to light, since some Japanese employees in 2019 were fixing their consoles during a break.

In that incident, both players are heard joking about the physical appearance of Japanese workers, reviling racist overtones, mockery and negative comments about their appearance. The incident concluded with the end of the agreement with the player at that time.

Licensing problems in PES

PES was one of the most famous sports sagas of the 2000s. Developed by Konami, managed to monopolize the football game market for years, facing a FIFA saga that was less polished and developed than Konami’s creation. However, as the years went by, Electronic Arts acquired more and more equipment licenses, which meant that the PES had certain shortcomings in this regard. Although these shortcomings were made up for with gameplay much superior to that of the first FIFA.

When the PS3 arrived, things began to change. FIFA began to overtake Konami year after year in interest, getting more licenses and competitions than these. Until finally the online aspect of FIFA exploded with Ultimate Team. Which led to the PES saga deteriorating year after year.

Currently, the project has lost its legendary name after decades of passion and entertainment. Currently the game is called eFootball and has mostly negative reviews despite being a completely free game. A bitter and painful end for those who grew up with a PES game under their arm.

Metal Gear: Survive

Quite possibly, the game that marked the Konami’s definitive fall in many ways:

At the level of connection with the community. Inability to take care of his star emblem (Metal Gear). Irreversible distancing from Kojima’s ideas. Decline in talent, creativity and dedication in games.

It may sound harsh to say it like that, but it is the reality that Konami wanted to reflect with the release of this installment of Metal Gear. This game is rated negatively by the vast majority of all those who have played it. It is not made for Metal Gear fans and was completely distanced from Kojima’s philosophy and the previous installments. A pronounced point and departure that marked the fall of Konami on many levels.

The estrangement with Kojima

The relationship between Konami and Kojima had some rough beginnings, since the creator’s first project It was an absolute failure. And that was when, between a rock and a hard place, Hideo pulled the Metal Gear saga out of his hat. A game franchise that has catapulted him and Konami to the top of the gaming Olympus. An Olympus full of internal struggles and falls and misfortunes. While Kojima broke ties with the company, and managed to overcome it over the years, the Big K seems to still face a turbulent future, although with fewer shadows than there were a few years ago.

Kojima y Konami

We reach the key point. The section for which many of you have surely decided to read this article. Kojima made some juicy statements regarding the Metal Gear franchise and what people would demand in the future. As well as the legacy that his games would leave:

«The main theme of MGS and MGS2 is what is going to happen to our future generations. I believe I have passed on to my team not only a story, message and features of a product, but also the genes of a video game. As long as players want more, this saga will continue.

This saga continued, even though its creator was no longer directing the project, not even present in any position. Relations between Konami and Kojima are broken. Completely broken. So much so that a project derived from Silent Hill called PT, which dazzled millions with its unique essence and unparalleled terror, did not end up seeing the light of day due to disagreements between both agents. A discrepancy that reaffirmed the end of Kojima’s collaboration with Konami.

One more step for the Japanese company into the dark labyrinth of bad decisions in which it finds itself involved today. Konami erased all traces of the relationship it had with Hideo and Metal Gear. Thus erasing the brands that related all Konami products to him. Kojima’s name was deleted from websites such as Zone of the Enders and Silent Hills.

As of today, Konami also confirmed that Kojima is not involved in any way, in the participation of the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake project. The final moment between Hideo and Konami was awkward, as revealed by various media in the past. Kojima Productions separated from Konami. The last title in which Kojima left his signature with Konami was Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, a title that promised a lot and knew how to perform in the first arc, and that had a hasty end due to the bad situation between both.

A possible redemption?

What better way to end this article than by sending a message of hope. No to the reconciliation between Kojima and Konami. They both took different paths, very different projects. And he has completely opposite visions of the video game market and industry. When I ask if a redemption is possible, I mean if Konami will manage to take the helm of a ship that has been adrift for years. A ship without a captain, a stern without a rudder.

Is redemption possible? Yes. You just have to work at it. Konami still has very important licenses, and Castlevania y Metal Gear They continue to be two sagas very loved by millions of players. We’ll see if the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 manages to chart a new path, one that doesn’t continue descending in a decadent spiral, but rather builds stairs that allow the company to connect with players again.