Developed by Parabole and published by Ravenscourt (publisher of Road 96), Kona II: Brumethe new ice adventure set in Canada is the direct continuation of Kona, lands today on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Reviewed by our Nicholasthe experience transports players into a new nightmare to experience.

As Carl, players will have to deal with a bizarre fog – called Brume – which is disconnecting the village and its inhabitants from reality and altering the balance of nature. Inside, moreover, you will discover that you are not entirely alone.

Previous article

Frontier towards an internal reorganization, layoffs in sight