Developed by Parabole and published by Ravenscourt (publisher of Road 96), Kona II: Brumethe new ice adventure set in Canada is the direct continuation of Kona, lands today on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Reviewed by our Nicholasthe experience transports players into a new nightmare to experience.
As Carl, players will have to deal with a bizarre fog – called Brume – which is disconnecting the village and its inhabitants from reality and altering the balance of nature. Inside, moreover, you will discover that you are not entirely alone.
