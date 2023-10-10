Kona II: Brume, developed by Ravenscourt and published by Parable, will arrive on October 18th on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One e PlayStation 4. Continuation of Kona, originally published in 2016, this sequel once again tells the story of Carl in a context on paper that Alan Wake lovers might like.

Set in a rural Canadian mining village in the 1970sthe work will put the player in the role of detective Carl Faubert, intent on unraveling the mysteries that haunt the place, fighting for his own survival. Players will have to face a bizarre fog – called the Brume – which is disconnecting the village and its inhabitants from reality and altering the balance of nature.

Previous article

Ghostrunner 2 entra in fase gold