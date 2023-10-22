Suara.com – The public is starting to comment on the chaos surrounding Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s candidacy as Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate. Not only political observers, several comics have also commented on this matter.

Responding to this phenomenon, Adjis Doaibu as president of Stand Up Indo, which oversees comics, assessed that there was nothing wrong with their voices.

Komika Adjis Doaibu in the Pejaten area, Jakarta, Sunday (22/10/2023). (Suara.com/ Adiyoga Priyambodo)

Adjis Doaibu said, comics have long been brave enough to voice their concerns to the public.

“That’s a normal thing. Children’s basics are based on anxiety, and that’s what we feel now,” said Adjis Doaibu in the Pejaten area, Jakarta, Sunday (22/10/2023).

Adjis Doaibu doesn’t even feel he has the right to regulate or interfere in various statements made by comics regarding hot issues being highlighted by the public.

“If it’s a matter of tweets, speeches, that’s more about freedom of speech,” said Adjis Doaibu.

Adjis Doaibu just reminded comics who like to speak loudly not to speak carelessly when conveying concerns through various media. According to Adjis, it is important for comics to prepare data first before giving an opinion.

“The important thing is not to just slander. So if you say something, there must be a basis,” said Adjis Doaibu.

Adjis Doaibu, who is often contacted by several parties when comics create problems, doesn’t want to just give a defense without a clear context.

Prospective presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto announced Gibran Rakabuming Raka as his cawapres for the 2024 presidential election at a press conference on Jalan Kertanegara, South Jakarta, Sunday (22/10/2023) evening. (Suara.com/Yasir)

“Actually, when it comes to tweets, speech, I’ve never been reprimanded. It’s just criminal crimes, like drugs, and yesterday Marshel was like that. But, if these comics make a case, it’s always me who gets called first. related agencies and officials,” explained Adjis Doaibu.

“Yes, I don’t mind, if I call, I will definitely explain. For example, if someone argues or reports it, if there is a basis, we can still win,” he continued.

Adjis Doaibu also did not forget to remind the comics not to act or speak beyond the boundaries of their corridor. Don’t let them get dragged into the political circles of each camp competing in the 2024 elections.

“So what will happen in political circles, let’s just enjoy it as spectators,” said Adjis Doaibu.