Suara.com – Chairman of the Indonesian Olympic Committee (KOI/NOC Indonesia) Raja Sapta Oktohari assessed that the results of the Indonesian Team at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games need to be a joint record and evaluation material towards the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We got a lot of references from the Asian Games for evaluation materials for Paris. Coming home from here, we have to sit down together and evaluate the improvements we need to make. “The Paris Olympics is only one year away and the qualifications are already underway, we have to optimize them,” said Okto, quoted from an official statement, Sunday as published by Antara.

The Indonesian team closed the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games by winning 7 gold, 11 silver and 18 bronze. With these results, Merah Putih was ranked 13th in the final standings.

In terms of the gold pieces awarded by the Indonesian Team, the results in Hangzhou were the best since the Asian Games were held outside Indonesia in the last 41 years. At the 1982 New Delhi Asian Games, Indonesia won 4 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze.

Meanwhile, in terms of ranking, the position of the Indonesian Team has been better since the 2002 Busan-North Korea Asian Games. At that time the Indonesian Team was ranked 14th.

“There is also BMX which continues the tradition of gold being minted in Jakarta-Palembang. Wushu is impressive in the country of origin of this martial art. Archery got a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Weightlifting through athlete Rahmat Erwin Abdullah won gold and set a world record, an Asian record and an Asian Games record. “Speed ​​climbing is also able to set an Asian Games record, and the silver awarded by skateboarding, God willing, can become capital for Indonesia to qualify for Paris,” explained Okto.

Meanwhile, regarding sports that missed their target, Okto asked netizens not to bully athletes on social media.

“Because athletes are national assets. “Athletes have fought for all of us, so they don’t deserve bad treatment,” said Okto.

He hopes that the results at the Asian Games can also be an evaluation for the National Sports Grand Design (DBON).

On the other hand, Chef de Mission of the Indonesian Team for the 2022 Asian Games, Basuki Hadimuljono, expressed his gratitude for the trust of the Indonesian NOC and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to become contingent leaders.