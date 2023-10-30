The WarioWare game saga has marked a before and after within certain sector at Nintendo. And the Wario line of games (one of the most striking characters in the Super Mario universe) has brought us laughter and unique moments of fun. AND much of the blame for that fun and entertainment that we have had for decades is Ko Takeuchi, one of the most important figures within the WarioWare game franchise.

Let’s review this special article for fans of Nintendo and the WarioWare franchiseto the legacy and professional career that he has been building over the years Ko Takeuchi. We invite you to read us until the end and leave us your appreciation in comments.

La historia de Ko Takeuchi

Since his professional and amateur beginnings, Ko Takeuchi has been an artist in the world of video games. He has also shaped his legacy within Nintendo as director of the design area of many games. Known mainly for having been involved in series projects such as WarioWware and Rhythm Heaven. Likewise, his star legacy within all of his contributions has been to create his own style in both franchises.

With that “cartoon” type aesthetic that has managed to permeate the pores of both sagas from their beginnings to the present day. A careful work and full of dedication which has earned him prestige and vital recognition from Nintendo and the entire Nintendera community.

Ko Takeuchi got his start at Horikoshi High School in Tokyo, Japan. After having developed as a student in this field, He moved to the Faculty of Cartoons in New York. More specifically the School of Visual Arts in the city of the United States. After that he worked at a small company, called Warp, where he was contributing to the D-2 title.

But his most notable leap came when he returned to Japan and joined the ranks of the Nintendo R&D department. A position that earned him the time and resources necessary to expand his talent and open a greater niche within the company.

Some first steps that opened a path full of possibilities

The first game he worked on within Nintendo was Hamtaro, and it came out for the legendary Game Boy Color. In this project he helped Yoshio Sakamoto, a figure of great relevance also within the company. Following the success of this project and its model development, Takeuchi was assigned to design the backgrounds for the game Wario Land 4. And it didn’t stop there, they also entrusted him with the task of redesigning Wario and most of the characters in the game WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$!

After his excellent performance, he was again assigned more jobs within the Wario franchise as art and design director. This importance clave in the Wario games he also carried over later in the Rhythm Heaven line of games, making his first starring appearance in Rhythm Tengoku.

But Ko has not only wanted to stay within Nintendo. In fact, he has also run his own company since 2001, under the name Kokosac Inc. This study is based on his personal design and he has it together with his wife. A detail that not only speaks of his professionalism, but also of his full dedication to being a good person. This company and his work are very well known, especially in Japan when it comes to cartoons. It is one of the most cutting-edge places in Japan.

The legacy that has formed in all these video games

A legacy that began outside Nintendo with minor projects, and that after returning to Japan allowed him enhance all your talent. Let’s review the positions that Ko Takeuchi has held in each title in which he has participated to a greater or lesser extent, forging an incredible path and legacy as an artistic designer.

D-2 (1999) – 3D designer.

Tottoko Hamtaro: Tomodachi Daisakusen Dechu (2000) – Assistant director.

Wario Land 4 (2001) – Designer.

WarioWare, Inc.: ¡Mega microgame$! (2003) – Character design, Game design, Graphic design.

WarioWare, Inc.: ¡Mega Party Game$! (2003) – Design director, character design, graphic design, voices, GBA WarioWare.

WarioWare: Twisted! (2004) – Game Design, Character Design, Design Director, Design, Voice.

WarioWare! (2004) – Game design, Character design, Design.

Play-Yan (2005) – Graphic design.

Rhythm Tengoku (2006) – Game Design, Design Director, Voice.

WarioWare: Smooth Moves (2006) – Game design, Character design.

Rhythm Heaven (2008) – Game Design, Design Director, Voice.

WarioWare: Snapped! (2008) – Character design.

WarioWare DIY (2009) – Character design.

Rhythm Heaven Fever (2011) – Game design, art director, voice.

Game & Wario (2013) – Character design.

Nintendo Badge Arcade (2014) – Badge design, 2D graphic design.

Rhythm Heaven Megamix (2015) – Art director, voice.

Snipperclips – Cut it together! (2017) – Art advisor.

WarioWare Gold (2018) – Character design.

WarioWare: Get it Together! (2021) – Character design.

WarioWare: Move it! (2023) – Character design.

Official interviews in which Ko Takeuchi has appeared

Ko Takeuchi’s legacy is still being forged, so we will surely continue to see it for many years involved in more Wario projects and who knows, it may surprise us with a title that no fan of the Nintendera community expects. Below we leave you some official interviews with Ko Takeuchi:

Unfortunately we barely have visual interviews in which to see this very special figure for WarioWare and Nintendo. If you know of any, we invite to leave it in the comments to add it to this article in the future.

Fuente