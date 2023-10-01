Suara.com – Ayu Soraya officially filed for divorce from her husband, Ko Apex. This step was taken after Ko Apex was caught having an affair with Dinar Candy.

Ayu Soraya filed a divorce suit on September 14 2023.

Apart from that, netizens were excited because they thought that Codeblu was affected by karma. Recently, Codeblu was involved in a conflict with Farida Nurhan.

Some netizens think that Codeblu is affected by instant karma.

Also Read: Maia Estianty Steps in to Try Bang Madun’s Cooking Which Has Bad Reviews Codeblu: By Allah, It Tastes..

Furthermore, here are a series of popular articles on the Entertainment channel Suara.com which aired on Sunday (1/10/2023).

1. Mother and Brother Give Virgoun-Inara Rusli Blessing to Reconcile

Portrait collage of Inara Rusli and Virgoun. (Instagram)

Eva Manurung and Febby Carol admitted that they would not mind if Virgoun Putra Tambunan reconciled with Inara Rusli. Eva and Febby admitted that they left all decisions to Virgoun and Inara Rusli.

As a sister, Febby Carol said that she would not prevent Virgoun and Inara from reconciling if there was still love between the two.

Read more

Also read: Not Tariq Halilintar, Aaliyah Massaid says thank you to El Rumi after scoring a goal

2. Tired of being gossiped about, Rebecca Klopper says the police have arrested the perpetrator who distributed an exciting video similar to herself.

Rebecca Klopper (Instagram)

Rebecca Klopper shared the news that the person who spread an exciting video like her had been arrested and was being handled by the authorities.

The actress said this in her Threads upload, Saturday (30/9/2023). In the upload he wrote that if only he could tell everything to the public.

Read more

3. Considered to have suffered from Farida Nurhan’s instant karma, Codeblu is now having problems with luxury restaurant owners

Farida Nurhan and Codeblu (Instagram)

William Anderson, who is part of Codeblu, has recently been discussed after reporting Farida Nurhan. However, recently, William was in trouble not because of a review of the Bang Madun stall.

In the podcast Dr. Richard Lee, William Anderson were asked to review the famous restaurant Black Owl. Even though he knows the owner of Black Owl, Tigris Valerie, William dares to criticize the restaurant for overprices.

Read more

4. Often in a trance and groggy every Friday night in Kliwon, Happy Asmara has been secretly living Rukiah since 2019

5 Sexy Photos of Happy Romance (Instagram)

The moment Happy Asmara falls into a trance while performing is going viral. Happy Asmara apparently fell into a trance while performing in Pasuruan, East Java, last Thursday (28/9/2023).

The video of Happy Asmara allegedly singing in a trance was shared by the @lambe_turah account on Saturday (30/9/2023). However, in a live broadcast, Happy Asmara admitted that he was singing consciously at that time.

Read more

5. In the aftermath of his affair with Dinar Candy, his legal wife officially sued for divorce from Ko Apex

Portrait collage of Dinar Candy and Ko Apex’s legal wife. (Instagram)

The artist who is also Dinar Candy’s singer is now in public discussion because he is accused of being a usurper of other people’s men, aka the actor in Arfandi or Ko Apex’s household.

Speculation arose from the confession of Ko Apex’s legal wife, Ayu Soraya. Ayu Soraya even uncovered a vulgar video call between a woman suspected of being Dinar Candy and Ko Apex.

Read more