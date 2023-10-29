Suara.com – The conflict in Gaza continues. It was recently reported that the Israel Defense Forces were suspected of using white phosphorus bombs in their attacks. Of course, quite a few ordinary people asked about the bomb. You can see a brief explanation of the white phosphorus bombs used by Israel here.

White Phosphorus Bombs

White phosphorus, which is the main ingredient in this bomb, is a flammable pyrophoric material. This material is in the very active group, and only requires a temperature of 10 to 15 degrees above room temperature to ignite. Not to mention that white phosphorus reacts very quickly with oxygen.

This material can trigger fires at ground level and spread quickly. Difficult to extinguish and can stick to many surfaces, in fact using white phosphorus bombs can cause enormous damage.

Consequences of the Use of White Phosphorus Bombs

In fact, white phosphorus bombs themselves can be used in many contexts. Large countries such as the United States, for example, use this weapon to illuminate targets at night and cause damage to the enemy.

With the main effects of extreme heat of up to more than 800 degrees Celsius, bright light, and thick white smoke, this weapon is quite effective for use in warfare.

Burns caused by this material are serious and can reach bones and nerve tissue. It is not uncommon that after treatment, the burns suffered can burn again. The effects are very dangerous for humans, and are included in the types of weapons prohibited by the United Nations.

Rules Concerning the Use of White Phosphorus

Officially, the United Nations has regulated a ban on the use of white phosphorus bombs in war. This is stated in the 1972 UN Resolution, which categorizes this bomb as a weapon that has a terrible impact.