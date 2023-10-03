That’s right, it seems that Super Mario 64 It continues to leave us news decades after its premiere. Today we bring you a detail that will undoubtedly be curious to you, although it is not present in the version of Super Mario 64 DS!

Super Mario 64

This is a peculiar detail related to a bug. A very rare bug in Mario 64, known as “game unlock error”, has been recorded only a few times. In this glitch, the game appears to freeze, but then “repairs” itself shortly after.

Even though the game has been decompiled and extensively analyzedthe details about what causes it remain unknown, making it a persistent enigma for the gaming community and researchers interested in the technical aspects of video games.

Here it is:

An immensely rare Super Mario 64 glitch that has only ever been recorded a few times is the “Game Unfreeze” glitch, where the game appears to crash but then “fixes itself” shortly after. Despite the game being decompiled, the mechanics behind this glitch still remain unknown. pic.twitter.com/oKyrUP7f0w — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) October 3, 2023

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. You can also find previous news about this game here. Additionally, you can take a look at all the Super Mario games by release date.

Via.