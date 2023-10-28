Discovering Knit’s Island. In the now distant TGM #306 dated March 2014 (do you know that we are the second longest running video game magazine in the world?!), our boss Mario told some of his adventures “live” in DayZ in the form of a diary. In those weeks it was not uncommon to come across enthusiastic and at the same time terrifying reports coming from the digital lands created by Dean Hall; I remember that I was frequenting a small forum of friends at the time and our trailblazer’s stories about the DayZ apocalypse attracted an unusual amount of comments for a game in early access and a technically questionable one at that. It was the direct consequence of that emergent gameplay which would soon begin to be talked about with insistence and fascination.

In fact, last October 20, 2023, I sat in the Godart cinema of the Fondazione Prada in Milan to attend the screening of Knit’s Islandsecond cinematographic work by the trio Ekiem Barbier, Guilhem Causse and Quentin L’helgoualc’h. The images that passed on the screen and before the eyes of a room that was surprisingly heterogeneous in composition and amusingly enthusiastic in its approach were, however, wonderfully similar to those amazed forays about which I had read the internet reports written by various eyewitnesses of what we could define as a huge and ongoing social experiment.

“The reason I’m still here is because I’ve had 12,000 first conversations in this game and I can’t remember two of them being the same.”

In the final minutes of Knit’s Island, the trio of directors Ekiem Barbier, Guilhem Causse and Quentin L’helgoualc’h, or rather their alter egos within DayZ through whose gaze the footage is collected, are chatting with Reverend Stone , one of the characters they followed up until that moment and who in the meantime lowered his mask: “The reason I’m still here is because I’ve had 12,000 first conversations in this game and I can’t remember two of them being the same.”.



Among the many things that Knit’s Island is and tries to be, it’s a sort of introduction to DayZ that can be understood by festival audiences, potentially unaware of its survival dynamics. So the incipit of the film is an excellent opportunity to let the viewer breathe atmosphere di Chernarus, a fictitious region of the USSR that hosts the exploits of the survivors: labored breathing, running in the darkness, distant noises and indecipherable encounters. In this first third of the film the approach of the trio of directors (journalist, technician and cameraman inside the game) tries to never escape the invisible wall of fiction.

By presenting themselves as journalists they manage to be received by one of the many gangs that control small portions of territory: they are masked, the approach is somewhere between hostile and irreverent and the climate is the usually surreal one to which the iconography of this new century now he got used to it. The leader is a girl, we hear her lively and colorful audio; Around her, her subordinates wait in order for permission to open their mouths. On the table in the center of the room there is a man, dressed as a woman, lying with his legs apart in the typical birth position. He is their immobile prisoner: we will only hear him hiss a pleading “help me”, before ending up killed out of boredom a few minutes later.

Then, without losing cinematic ambition, the documentary begins to explore the boundaries with reality. In the last hours of the game, the trio of filmmakers joins the group that orbits the Reverend Stone and the atmosphere becomes more relaxed, the chatter more intimate, the roles fall away and the people sitting in front of a monitor emerge. When some masks are blown, a window opens onto reality, onto the world outside which is very similar to the still world of DayZ, during the months of lockdown and pandemic in which groups of strangers on the opposite side of the planet find relief in simulating extinction and prying with impunity at the extreme limits of their own morality.

In the middle there is room forexploration beyond the boundaries of reality, a digital excursion towards the outermost part of the scenario, an infinite flat and anonymous land that further confuses the perception of what is inside and what is outside. The constant of journalistic exploration (one of the characters in the registers wears the PRESS bib) of one anomalous war zone it is the possibility of being whoever you want, which happens in every entertainment product after all, but which DayZ declines through the lens of social resonance: the Reverend Stone is useless in the game’s economy and this is probably where his charm lies.

The contrast between the voluntary renunciation of our individual freedoms and the uncontrolled explosion of freedom without moral constraints or consequences detonates very strongly in the finale, but beyond historical convergence undoubtedly significant, the social experiment (voluntary or otherwise) of DayZ has been moving in this direction for a decade. While the boundary between analog real and digital fiction is increasingly elusive and pervasive, Knit’s Island catches the light almost unconsciously the anomaly of DayZ, its utopian nature in which the absence of a purpose higher than survival breaks down the cages of ethics and morality, but cannot in any case constitute a limit to the emergence of society even in forms different from what we are used to.

What matured in the 963 hours of filming within the game, therefore, is a rather anomalous reflection in terms of means and techniques, but intrinsically human on the sense of freedom, set within a film that tries and often manages to combine two different languages , without bending one of the two over the other, but animating a third way illuminated by the dissonant, irreverent and pure amazement of the uncanny valley. The appointment at the Prada Foundation was a preview screening, the film will be presented tonight at 9pm at the Miela Theater in the setting of Trieste Science+Fiction Festival. If you are in those parts, don’t miss it!

PS. If you want to recover it Mario special mentioned at the beginning – articulated in diaries that recount scenes actually experienced within Day, but with an almost literary slant – here it is as a PDF link and as an image gallery. Reportage DayZ TGM 306

