Star Wars fans who were looking forward to the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic now fear it will never come to production.

In September 2021, Sony presented a trailer for a new version of the classic Star Wars game during the PlayStation Showcase, Knights of the Old Republic, as an exclusive release for PS5 and for PC to the delight of many fans. The barely one-minute preview showed a hooded figure revealed to be the game’s protagonist, Darth Revan.

Now, after two years of development and confusion, X users have noted that Sony had made the game’s reveal trailer private, making it unavailable to most users on YouTube and adding fuel to the rumors about its supposed cancellation. (As of the publication of this news, the announcement is still available on the official Playstation YouTube channel in Spain).

What could have happened?

Despite the initial hype, fans began to doubt Aspyr’s ability to create a game on the scale of its own AAA title, given that the studio was only known for ports of pre-existing games up to that point. These concerns came to a head the following year when news broke that two of the game’s directors had been fired, and it was later revealed that Saber Interactive, Aspyr’s parent company, would be taking over development of the game.

Following this announcement, Embracer Group, of which Aspyr and Saber are subsidiaries, suffered massive layoffs in the midst of a serious financial crisis, causing the disappearance of many studies and projects that the company financed. Although Saber seemingly survived the crisis, many fans have raised concerns about Knights of the Old Republic now being one of many projects that have been cancelled.

However, there is still no official announcement from Embracer, Saber or Sony regarding the game’s current fate and although the game is still listed as “in development” at the studio, the game’s progress is said to have barely made any headway. Prior to the game’s move to Saber Interactive, Aspyr reportedly failed to pass the proof-of-concept phase for the game as its technical demos failed to gain approval from review boards, meaning that, as of last year, the Developers had not even made it past the approval stage.

KOTOR II DLC canceled

Texas-based Aspyr also recently abandoned hopes of releasing the KOTOR II DLC for Nintendo Switch that would have returned a ton of cut content to the game, which the developer promised to restore amid fan outcry. As of now, there is no official mention of the KOTOR remake on any social media outlets from the companies involved and they have yet to reveal the fate of the game.

Originally developed by BioWare and published by LucasArts, the game is considered one of the best video games of all time and was released for Xbox and PC before Aspyr ported it to Mac OS X, iOS, and Android. It can be played on Xbox 360 and Xbox One via backward compatibility.