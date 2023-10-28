Denpasar Voice – Belgian club KMSK Deinze has leaked the latest condition of Indonesian national team wonderkid, Marselino Ferdinan, who is likely to miss the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

As is known, the former Persebaya Surabaya missed the first round of the 2026 World Cup Qualification against Brunei Darussalam due to a hamstring injury he suffered.

Through the official KMSK Deinze website, the second caste club in the Belgian League said that Marselino Ferdinan will still have to be absent for the next few weeks because his injury is getting worse.

KMSK Deinze said that initially Marselino Ferdinan showed recovery, but after returning from the Indonesian National Team his injury got worse so he needed time to recover.

“Our injury update starts with news about Marselino Ferdinand. He suffered a hamstring injury a few weeks ago. “Even though his recovery initially seemed hopeful, his return from national team selection with Indonesia brought less positive news,” wrote KMSK Deinze, quoted from its website, Saturday (28/10/2023).

“The injury is getting worse, making him absent for several more weeks,” added KMSK Deinze.

Marselino Ferdinand’s condition certainly makes Indonesian national team supporters nervous. This is because Marselino is an important player in Shin Tae-yong’s squad.

According to the schedule, the Indonesian National Team which is part of Group F will play against Iraq on November 16 2023.

Then the Indonesian National Team’s second match will be against the Philippines on November 21. It will be interesting to see whether Marselino Ferdinan can join the Garuda squad or be absent when meeting with Iraq and the Philippines. (*/Ana AP)

