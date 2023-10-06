Klose critical of footballers

Former Germany, Bayern and Lazio striker Miroslav Klose has given his opinion on modern football. “I stopped playing because I no longer recognized myself in this type of football. Today players think of something else. As a child, all I thought about was training and becoming something in the sport I loved. At Lazio and the national team I always took a cold bath to avoid injuries. But young players reject it. I trained until late and also took down the nets, the young people asked me why I was doing it. Are you 20 years old and can’t help a 60 year old stadium worker? Today, footballers are more concerned with matching cleats to socks. Players think about cars, contracts and sponsors, shiny shoes. For them, nothing is more important than appearance. For me, the game itself has always been in the first place,” Klose told Football Tweet. After retiring, Klose worked on the staff of the German national team and Bayern Munich, and also managed Austrian Altach since July 2022 in March 2023.