Suara.com – The Kliwon Solo market fire shocked all the residents of Surakarta. Firefighters immediately arrived and tried to control the fire, but the fire had already spread to residents’ houses which were built close to the market. At least 12 residents’ houses were hit.

10 Fire Service cars were deployed to deal with the Kliwon Solo Market fire. Two Solo Police Water Cannons and the Central Java Police Mobile Brigade were also involved in extinguishing the fires in the densely populated area.

Extinguishing the fire was not easy because there were many flammable objects there. Apart from that, strong winds make it easier for fire to spread around.

Cause and chronology of the Kliwon Solo Market fire

Also Read: Sad Stories of Fire Victims: Scared and Destroyed, Securities and Jewelry Cannot Be Saved

After the fire was extinguished, the authorities carried out an investigation and the results of this investigation revealed that the Kliwon Market fire was started in a warehouse belonging to one of the residents who experienced a fire. It is suspected that the fire in the resident’s warehouse occurred due to a short circuit. The police are still investigating this fire case.

The warehouse owner was not there when the fire broke out. The warehouse is a junk warehouse that has various used items, such as items made of wood, iron plastic, pieces of leftover building materials, and many other things mixed in.

According to witnesses at the location, smoke emerged from inside the warehouse after the last worker went home and locked the door. The worker immediately returned after receiving the report. When he returned, the area inside the warehouse was already on fire.

The worker tried to extinguish the fire, but the fire only got bigger. Until finally the fire incident was reported to the Pasar Kliwon Police. Police officers went to the police and at the same time also contacted the fire brigade.

Impact of the Kliwon Solo Market fire

Also Read: Fire and Smoke Still Emerging in Rongsok Warehouse Fire at Kliwon Market

As a result, 12 residents’ houses were also hit by fire. As a result, residents were forced to evacuate due to the fire. At that time they were at the Pasar Kliwon Subdistrict Office and Muhammadiyah 23 Elementary School. There have been no casualties to date.

The kliwon is a trading location that accommodates 256 traders. They trade according to the trading zones offered. There are culinary, basic food and clothing traders, and there are even those who provide materials for printing.

Current conditions at Kliwon Solo Market

The current condition of Solo’s Kliwon Market can be said to be worrying after the fire. Responding to this condition, the Solo City Government promised assistance to the homes of affected residents with the Uninhabitable Houses (RTLH) assistance scheme.

Currently, the Solo City Government is focused on helping victims and evaluating the impact and losses caused by the fire.

Previously, Kliwon Market was renovated in 2012 and a budget of IDR 10.5 billion was spent. The restoration process itself takes up to a year. Kliwon Market has an important role in the community’s economy.

That is the information about the Kliwon Solo market fire.

Contributor: Mutaya Saroh