They are the ones who so far have spent the least minutes on their legs, but the work done in the last week will lead them to have more minutes: the coach’s plans for them

The break for the national teams did not stop work at the Nerazzurri. It didn’t do it for coach Simone Inzaghi, who remained to work with a small group of just nine members, and it didn’t do it primarily for three players looking for a “springboard” after a quiet first part of the season. These are Bisseck, Klaassen and Cuadrado, the three summer reinforcements who – albeit for different reasons – have so far struggled to fit in, playing less than 100 minutes like only Agoumé, Sensi and the two reserve goalkeepers. The week of specific training which ended yesterday – the team will rest on Saturday and Sunday to resume work on Monday with the first returns from the national teams, those of Sommer and Calhanoglu – served the three to push on the accelerator under Mr. Inzaghi’s orders, trying to assimilate movements and maneuver times. The objective is to carve out more space and enter the rotations on a stable basis, something that has failed so far.