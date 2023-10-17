Network, Kkr sends offer for Tim. Stock in the red on the stock exchange

The new offer from the KKR fund on the TIM network continue to heat the Milanese stock list: at stock market close on title still leaves on the ground a drop of 6.23% to 0.2573 euros. As anticipated by Affaritaliani.it (even a year ago) the Americans are interested in taking over an asset which, once entirely transformed by copper to the fiberit could be worth a lot.

“Tim received from KKR today the binding offer on NetCo, relating to Tim’s fixed network activities, including FiberCop”, reads the group’s note. With reference to the stake held by Tim in Sparkle, the note reads, “Kkr has formulated a new non-binding offer, waiting to proceed with the transmission of a binding offer within 4/8 weeks, at the end of the ongoing due diligence activities, requesting a period of exclusivity until next December 20th”.

“L’offerta su NetCo drops on November 8 pv, without prejudice to the possibility of discussing the terms of further extensions until next December 20th. As soon as the analysis is completed, the binding offer will be brought to the Board of Directors for examination without delay”, concludes the note.

READ ALSO: Tim, Kkr presents the official offer. “Incognita” Sparkle: that’s why

Network, Giorgetti: “The proposal is on the table, the evaluation is now up to the company”

In the press conference at the end of the meeting, Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, asked about the offer for the sale of the TIM network, declared: “You can imagine the kind of night I spent: I had to close the budget law and the offer for Netco. There is a proposal, respects the interests of the State, the figures have been widely debated because when the State moves it doesn’t give anything to anyone. There proposal is on the table, the evaluation is up to the company, I won’t go into these aspects, but this government has moved in a concrete way even on gangrenous situations, Let’s see if the proposal will be accepted. We don’t back down“.

READ ALSO: Stock market, Milan down: Tim sinks after KKR offers

Subscribe to the newsletter