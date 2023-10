Another prestigious achievement after the 100 matches with the Rossoneri: 130 caps in the national team, an absolute record for a silent leader who drags his teammates along

The Viking made 130. Against San Marino, Simon Kjaer became the most capped player in Denmark’s history. Another prestigious achievement after the 100 matches lined up against Milan, for a warrior reborn a stone’s throw from the Duomo and protagonist of the rebirth of the Devil. In his way.