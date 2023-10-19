Netflix brings to its catalog Pesadilla en la cocina, the famous Atresmedia program presented by Alberto Chicote that comes with good news from La Sexta: a new season is confirmed.

Starting today, the entire eight seasons of Kitchen Nightmare, the famous program by Atresmedia broadcast on La Sexta with Alberto Chicote driving space.

Even if you have watched conventional television, you will surely have come across this program on occasion (especially due to the long weekend marathons that are broadcast on Mega).

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

In each episode the famous chef visits restaurants throughout Spain (and sometimes also outside the country) where tries to help store owners improve their business and strengthen their weak pointsfrom the quality of the dishes they serve to the competence of the owner and his employees.

Of course, the main course is not exactly the food, but all the sauce that goes on behind the employees, where There is usually no shortage of arguments and shouting in full service in front of customers.

All this without taking into account the deplorable state in which many of the kitchens are, where poor Alberto Chicote has come across shit to give and take (apart from other unexpected visitors such as cockroaches).

La Sexta confirms season 9 of Kitchen Nightmare

Last September Chicote commented on the start of recording new programs, and now La Sexta has confirmed that Nightmare in the kitchen will soon have its season 9.

At the moment it is unknown how many episodes this new season will have and when it will premiere on the private network, but what is clear is that we will have plenty of events with characters each more peculiar.

However, this news comes at a time when Alberto Chicote’s program is surrounded by some controversy due to statements made by the owners of some of the restaurants where the chef has been.

Through YouTube channels such as Cenando con Pablo, who has visited some of the Pesadilla en la cocina restaurants and interviewed their owners, statements of all kinds have been shown, from those who thank Alberto Chicote for his help, to others who claim that the program is completely manipulated.

Deep down we know that these television programs always have their share of fiction, but one never knows to what extent everything one sees is caused deliberately or not. In any case, for many it is still something very entertaining with which to escape for a while and have a good time.

In the absence of knowing more details about season 9, from today you have it available on Netflix all eight seasons of Kitchen Nightmare so you can relive many of the most legendary moments of the program.